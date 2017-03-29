March 29 Cargill Inc:

* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period

* Cargill Inc - net earnings for the quarter on a u.s. Gaap basis were $650 million, up 42 percent from last year's $459 million

* Says third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent to $27.3 billion

* Cargill Inc qtrly origination & processing earnings slightly lagged last year's third quarter

* Cargill - qtrly earnings in animal nutrition & protein rose "significantly", lifted by "strong' performance in animal protein against a weak comparative period

* Cargill Inc - "food ingredients & applications segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q3"

* Cargill - Q3 performance of origination & processing segment in south America trailed prior year due to lower farmer selling, slowed processing in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: