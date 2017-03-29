UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Cargill Inc:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period
* Cargill Inc - net earnings for the quarter on a u.s. Gaap basis were $650 million, up 42 percent from last year's $459 million
* Says third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent to $27.3 billion
* Cargill Inc qtrly origination & processing earnings slightly lagged last year's third quarter
* Cargill - qtrly earnings in animal nutrition & protein rose "significantly", lifted by "strong' performance in animal protein against a weak comparative period
* Cargill Inc - "food ingredients & applications segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q3"
* Cargill - Q3 performance of origination & processing segment in south America trailed prior year due to lower farmer selling, slowed processing in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources