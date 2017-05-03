BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 2 Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd
* Cuc announces first quarter results for the period ended march 31 2017
* Operating income for q1 2017 totalled $5.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million
* Sales for q1 totalled 136.6 million kwh increase of 1.0 million kwh in comparison to 135.6 million kwh for q1 2016 Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California