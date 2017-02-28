Feb 28 Banca Carige says in presentation slides
on its website:
* Plans to securitise around 950 million euros in bad loans,
spin off 2.4 billion euros into vehicle to be deconsolidated by
end-2017
* To place bad loan vehicle's debt on the market and
possibly open capital to third-parties
* The ECB requested 32 percent coverage ratio for
unlikely-to-pay loans in 2017, 18 percent coverage for past due
loans, 63 percent coverage ratio for bad loans
* The ECB wants bank to cut non performing loans to 5.5
billion euros in 2017, 4.6 billion euros in 2018, 3.7 billion
euros in 2019
