UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 14 Banca Carige:
* Shares up 2.6 percent, lead gains in Italian banking stocks after appointment of interim top executives
* Carige appointed interim top managers on Tuesday and pledged to answer a European Central Bank request for clarification on governance and capital after a dispute with the bank's top investor prompted its CEO and CFO to quit. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts