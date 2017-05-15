BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
May 15 American International Group Inc
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.