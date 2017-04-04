BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:
* Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million)
* Has achieved revenue of approximately 588 million euros(py: 540.8 million euros) in first half of fiscal year 2016/17, based on preliminary data
* From today's point of view, group expects operating earnings (EBIT) significantly above previous year's level of 75.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company