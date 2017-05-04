May 4 Carlsberg

* Q1 organic net revenue growth of 4 percent; reported growth of 5 percent to DKK 13.7 bln

* Q1 revenue 13,702 million DKK versus 13,478 million DKK seen in Reuters poll (Q1 2016: 13,011)

* Q1 total volumes 28.9 million hl versus 28.8 million hl seen in Reuters poll (Q1 2016: 29.3 million hl)

* Says 2017 earnings expectation of mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit maintained

* Says positive translation impact of around DKK 300 mln now expected (previously DKK 350 mln)

* Says Q1 solid price/mix of +4 percent

* Says Q1 total volumes flat organically

* CEO says "we're on track to deliver on our 2017 commitments"

* "Our volumes grew in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus while, as anticipated, declining in Russia. This decline was caused by the impact of the PET restrictions that came into effect as of 1 January 2017 as well as the underlying market decline" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)