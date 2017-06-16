BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Carlyle Group Lp:
* Carlyle Group enters London flexible office and co-working sector with commitment to invest £150 million into launch of ‘uncommon’ brand
* Carlyle Group Lp - co is working with a joint venture partner, the Adir Group, on the management of uncommon business and its facilities
* Carlyle Group Lp - enters into the London flexible office and co-working sector, having completed three initial acquisitions Source text: (bit.ly/2rnvlzi) Further company coverage:
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)