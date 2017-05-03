UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Carlyle Group Lp
* The Carlyle group announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carlyle group lp - economic net income of $400 million on a pre-tax basis and $1.09 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp- $55 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis for q1 2017
* Qtrly distributable earnings of $0.13 per common unit on a post-tax basis in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp- $3.0 billion in gross and net new capital raised in q1 2017
* Carlyle group lp - qtrly total assets under management $161.9 billion versus. $178.1 billion
* Qtrly total revenues $1,120.1 million versus $483.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement