Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Carlyle Group LP:
* Argand Partners acquires Brintons Carpets Limited from the Carlyle Group
* Argand partnered with Brintons' senior management team to acquire 100 pct of Brintons from Carlyle Group for an undisclosed sum Source text: (bit.ly/2sqpGss) Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others