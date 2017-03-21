METALS-London copper heads for biggest weekly drop since early May

(Updates prices) MELBOURNE, June 16 London copper edged up on Friday but was still eyeing its biggest weekly drop since early May as markets priced in a higher U.S. interest rate environment that would support the dollar. * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose by half a percent to $5,668 a tonne, by 0700 GMT, shedding losses from the previous session. Copper is still down around 2 percent for the week. * ShFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed slig