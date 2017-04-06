Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 CarMax Inc
* Says lower used car sales prices beneficial for sales, as cars will be more affordable for customers
* Says making credit decisions with knowledge that loan recoveries can fall within a range in the future Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S