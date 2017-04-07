April 7 Carnival Corp:

* Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.40per share

* Board approved re-authorization of up to $1 billion in share repurchases covering both Carnival Corp common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares

* Says new dividend is 14 percent increase from previous dividend amount of $0.35 per share