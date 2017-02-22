UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Carnival Corp
* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China has signed a new memorandum of agreement to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for chinese market
* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China to order two new cruise ships to be built by China-based shipbuilding JV between CSSC, italy-based Fincantieri S.P.A.
* Carnival Corp - MoA also gives Carnival Corporation's cruise joint venture option to order four additional China-built cruise ships
* Carnival's Cruise JV with CSSC plans to launch a cruise brand in China using ships that purchased from Carnival's existing fleet
* Based on today's agreement, joint venture would then add new China-built cruise ships starting in 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources