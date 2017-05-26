UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Carnival Corp:
* Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
* Carnival Corp says Costa Cruises will launch Alipay beginning in June 2017, with plans to expand to additional ships in Costa Asia fleet later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources