UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue HK$1.93 billion versus HK$ 1.15 billion
* FY profit attributable to owners of the company HK$ 123.7 million versus HK$120.5 million
* No dividend was paid or proposed in respect of the year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources