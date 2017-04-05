UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
* Entered into subscription agreement
* Conditionally agreed to issue and subscriber to subscribe for CB in principal amount of HK$390 million
* Proposed issue of HK$390 million 6.5 pct secured convertible bonds due 2020 under general mandate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources