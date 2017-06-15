June 15 Carnival PLC:

* Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba

* Says ‍​

* Carnival PLC - "will review extent of tightening of travel rules"

* Carnival Corporation statement on updates to Cuba policy

* Carnival PLC - also have requested approval for other brands to travel to Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: