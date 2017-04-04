BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Carpenter Technology Corp
* Carpenter Technology Corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement replaces company's credit agreement dated as of June 28, 2013
* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement extends to March 31, 2022
* Carpenter Technology - Credit agreement contains revolving credit commitment of $400 million subject to co's right to request increase to $600 million in aggregate Source text: [bit.ly/2o6NzGi] Further company coverage:
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp