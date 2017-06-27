June 27 Carpetright Plc
* Positive trading momentum re-established in second half,
encouraging start to new financial year
* Like-For-Like sales in second half increased by 1.8
percent partially mitigating decline of 2.8 percent experienced
in first half
* Encouraging start made to new financial year despite
continued economic uncertainty
* UK like-for-like sales grew by 2.0 percent for seven weeks
to 17 June 2017
* Rest of Europe, like-for-like sales down 1.2 percent, on a
local currency basis over same period
* To press ahead with plans to complete refurbishment of UK
store estate by end of 2018
