GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
April 25 Carpetright
* Update on trading for the 12 weeks ended 22 April 2017
* Continued growth in UK, with like-for-like sales up 1.4% despite tougher market conditions experienced across period
* Rest of Europe continues to benefit from improving economic confidence and positive currency impact
* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in the Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland) increased by 1.4%
* Full year profit expected to be within current range of market expectations, albeit towards lower end
* We remain confident in our turnaround plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th