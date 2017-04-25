April 25 Carpetright

* Update on trading for the 12 weeks ended 22 April 2017

* Continued growth in UK, with like-for-like sales up 1.4% despite tougher market conditions experienced across period

* Rest of Europe continues to benefit from improving economic confidence and positive currency impact

* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in the Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland) increased by 1.4%

* Full year profit expected to be within current range of market expectations, albeit towards lower end

