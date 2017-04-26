April 26 Carriage Services Inc:

* Carriage Services announces record first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms rolling four quarter outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $68.1 million

* Reaffirms adjusted earnings per share view $1.73 to $1.77 for rolling four quarter period ending March 31, 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $67.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for rolling four quarter period ending March 31, 2018, sees revenues of $263 million - $267 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: