Feb 23 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces fourth quarter and
year-end results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - production volumes during q4 of
2016 were 4,119 mboe, or 44,775 boe/d, an increase of 11%
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - based on level of activity,
Carrizo is providing initial 2017 oil production guidance of
31,400-31,900 bbls/d
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for 2017, Carrizo is providing
initial drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of
$530-$550 million
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - Carrizo currently has hedges in
place for more than 25% of estimated crude oil production for
2017
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for year, co has swaps covering
approximately 8,200 bbls/d of crude oil at an average fixed
price of approximately $51.30/bbl
* Qtrly crude oil production of 28,727 bbls/d, 15% above q4
of 2015
* Qtrly total production of 44,775 boe/d, 11% above q4 of
2015
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 crude oil production growth
target of 23%
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 drilling and completion
capital expenditure guidance of $530-$550 million
* Qtrly total revenues $143.8 million versus $99.4 million
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - the company’s proved reserves as
of december 31, 2016 were 200.2 mmboe, a 17% increase over
year-end 2015
* Q4 revenue view $153.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
