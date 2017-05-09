May 9 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly restaurant sales increased 7.8 pct to $239.9 million from $222.5 million in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.6 pct compared to a 5.7 pct increase in prior year period

* Sees full year 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion

* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million to $85 million

* Sees full year 2017 comparable restaurant sales increase of 2 pct to 3 pct