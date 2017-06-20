June 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its
senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group inc - plans to offer, in a
private placement, 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due
2022 in aggregate amount of $50 million
* Carrols restaurant group - if offering of new notes is
consummated, co will have $250 million principal amount of
senior secured second lien notes outstanding
* Carrols restaurant-intends to use net proceeds of
placement of new notes to repay outstanding revolving credit
borrowings under senior credit facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: