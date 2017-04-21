UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA:
* Proposes reduction of company's share capital by the amount of 351,000 euros ($376,342.20) or 0.03 euro per share
* Proposes reduction of company's share capital by the amount of 1.9 million euros with a reduction of the nominal value of the share from 0.56 euro to 0.40 euros
* Proposes the issuance of common bond loans up to the amount of 5.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2oXJG52
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources