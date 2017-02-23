UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 23 Carter's Inc
* Carter's Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.79
* Q4 earnings per share $1.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $3.2 billion
* Q4 revenue view $915.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Carter's retail comparable sales increased 5.4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 8 percent to 10 percent
* Carter's Inc says board of directors authorizes 12 percent increase to quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share
* Carter's Inc- for Q1 of fiscal 2017, company projects net sales to decline in low-single digit range compared to q1 of fiscal 2016
* Carter's Inc - Sees Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $0.80 to $0.85
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carter's Inc says forecast for 2017 adjusted EPS excludes anticipated expenses of approximately $1.0 million related to announced Skip Hop transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
