BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Cartesian Inc:
* Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude the farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments
* Cartesian Inc - in letter agreement, Cartesian and farncombe have agreed to a final determination of deferred consideration
* Cartesian inc - entered into letter agreement with sellers of farncombe agreeing to final determination of remaining consideration payable to sellers
* Cartesian inc- parties have also agreed that earn-out target is expected to be achieved
* Cartesian-Parties also agreed cartesian will pay to sellers of farncombe full amount of earn-out in cash, shares of cartesian stock no later than july 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities