March 29 Cartesian Inc:

* Cartesian reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly GAAP revenues were $15.2 million compared to $22.2 million

* Gross margin improved to 34% in q4 of 2016 compared to 26% in q4 of 2015

* On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, q4 revenues $16.9 million, down 24%