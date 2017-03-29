GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
March 29 Cartesian Inc:
* Cartesian reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly GAAP revenues were $15.2 million compared to $22.2 million
* Gross margin improved to 34% in q4 of 2016 compared to 26% in q4 of 2015
* On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, q4 revenues $16.9 million, down 24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.