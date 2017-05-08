UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
May 8 Cartier Resources Inc:
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
* Cartier Resources Inc - to sell 22.25 million common shares of company at a price of $0.27 per offering share
* Cartier Resources - proceeds raised through offering will be used to fund further exploration on co's Chimo Mine, Wilson, Benoist, Fenton properties
* Cartier Resources-net proceeds raised through offering will be used to fund further exploration on co's Chimo mine, Wilson, Benoist and Fenton properties
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments