BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
March 31 Carvana Co
* Carvana Co files for IPO of up to $100 million of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Carvana Co - intends to list class a common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “CVNA”
* Carvana Co says Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and Baird are among the underwriters to IPO
* Carvana co says William Blair, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities are among the underwriters to IPO
Carvana co - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.