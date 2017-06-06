UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Carvana Co:
* Carvana announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $193 million to $203 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $910 million
* Q1 revenue $159 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.7 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carvana co - for q2 2017, we expect total gross profit per unit of $1,375 - $1,425
* Carvana co - for fiscal year 2017, we expect total gross profit per unit of $1,475 - $1,575, an increase from $1,023 in 2016
* Q2 revenue view $184.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $854.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources