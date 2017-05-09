May 9 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects operating expenses in 2017 to be slightly higher than in 2016, due to rise in activities related to her2climb pivotal trial

* Cash used in operations for 2017 is expected to be approximately $50.0 million to $54.0 million