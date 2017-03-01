March 1 Casella Waste Systems Inc:
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $124 million and $128
million
* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2016 results; and provides fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Q4 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $577 million to $587 million
* Sees 2017 normalized free cash flow between $32 million
and $36 million
* Continue to pursue future expansion capacity at
Southbridge landfill
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of between $55 million and
$59 million
* FY2017 revenue view $576.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
