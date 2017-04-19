April 19 Cashbuild Limited:

* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.

* Revenue for group, including p&l hardware trading equates to growth of 13 pct for q3

* Total units sold decreased by 1 pct with existing stores decreasing by 5 pct for 3rd quarter

* Units for group were up 5 pct with inclusion of P&L hardware.

* Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported at half year end.