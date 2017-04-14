April 14 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076

* Company continues to collect and evaluate data in those patients enrolled in study

* Says biomarker program which evaluates potential markers that could be predictive of a response to enmd-2076 is ongoing

* Says ongoing phase 2a study in china in patients with tnbc continues