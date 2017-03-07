March 7 Casino Chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tell a news conference:

* CEO says expects good comercial trend at Brazil's retailer GPA in 2017 along Q4 2016 trend

* CFO says group EBIT growth guidance for 2017 is "cautious"

* CEO says group has not yet decided what it will do with the cash raised from Via Varejo unit sale

* CFO eyes 2017 capex of a lttle under 1 billion euros

* CEO says cash from Via Varejo consumer electronics unit sale could be used to reduce financial expenses or to accelerate Assai cash & Carry stores expansion in Brazil

* CFO says goal remains for French geant hypermarkets to break even in 2017

* CEO says group has no plans to launch cash & carry stores in France

* CEO says first four weeks of 2017 sho business trends in France close to those of Q4 2016