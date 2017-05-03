BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Cas Medical Systems Inc
* Casmed reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $5.2 million versus $5.5 million
* Sees 2017 total fore-sight sales to increase in mid-single-digit percentages
* Sees 2017 total fore-sight disposable sensor sales to increase approximately 10 pct
* Sees 2017 U.S. Fore-Sight sensor sales to increase in mid-teens percentages
* Sees 2017 U.S. Monitor placements to increase in mid-teens percentages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment