April 10 Casta Diva Group SpA:

* Board approves capital increase without option right for up to 868,699.20 euros ($919,865.58) as partial exercise of powers granted by shareholders on July 18, 2016

* Price per share has been set at 2.40 euros

* Patrimony 1873 SA to subscribe for up to 208,000 shares for 499,200.00 euros while Reload Srl will subscribe to up to 153,958 shares for 369,499.20 euros

* Deadline for the subscription of the capital increase is April 30