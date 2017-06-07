UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Castec Korea Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 15 billion won in proceeds for operation and investment
* Maturity date is June 9, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 5,618 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3Unaxc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources