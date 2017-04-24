BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Castech Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 33.2 million yuan
* Says increased market demand and market expansion as main reasons for the forecast
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
