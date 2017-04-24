April 24 Castech Inc :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 33.2 million yuan

* Says increased market demand and market expansion as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NUAPkA

