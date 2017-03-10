BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Castellum Ab
* Castellum reaches agreement with EIB on financing relating to nearly-zero-energy-buildings
* Says Castellum and European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a EUR 75 million loan for financing of two "nearly-zero-energy-buildings" (nzeb) in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: