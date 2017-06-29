UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 CASTELLUM AB:
* CASTELLUM BUILDS THE NORDIC REGION'S FIRST WELL-CERTIFIED BUILDING FOR SEKM 350
* INVESTMENT IS ESTIMATED TO SEKM 350, INCLUDING LAND ACQUISITION
* CASTELLUM HAS SIGNED TWO LEASING CONTRACTS, CORRESPONDING TO AN ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE OF 62% IN RELATION TO TOTAL ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE OF SEKM 22.7
* NEW BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 OF 2019
* THE TWO CONTRACTS ARE A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH BOOZT FASHION AND SEVEN-YEAR DEAL WITH OPEN COMMUNITY CONCEPT (MINDPARK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, June 30 The Danish economy performed better than expected in the first quarter and last year, revised figures showed on Friday, highlighting the need for reforms to avoid labour shortages, business lobby groups said.
June 30 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp, making it the largest shareholder of the lender.