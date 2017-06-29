June 29 CASTELLUM AB:

* CASTELLUM BUILDS THE NORDIC REGION'S FIRST WELL-CERTIFIED BUILDING FOR SEKM 350

* ‍INVESTMENT IS ESTIMATED TO SEKM 350, INCLUDING LAND ACQUISITION​

* ‍CASTELLUM HAS SIGNED TWO LEASING CONTRACTS, CORRESPONDING TO AN ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE OF 62% IN RELATION TO TOTAL ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE OF SEKM 22.7​

* ‍NEW BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 OF 2019​

* THE TWO CONTRACTS ARE A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH BOOZT FASHION AND SEVEN-YEAR DEAL WITH OPEN COMMUNITY CONCEPT (MINDPARK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)