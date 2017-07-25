FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT Financial says reported second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3 percent, compared with q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says second-quarter 2017 profit was $114 million, a $12 million, or 12 percent, increase from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says during Q2, retail new business volume was $2.69 billion, a decrease of $367 million from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says as of June 30, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $338 million, compared with $346 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.