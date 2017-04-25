April 25 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy at the American Academy of Neurology 69th annual meeting

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Part C interim results to be announced in Q3 2017 for MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - prespecified analysis of Part B data from MoveDMD trial shows improvement in rates of change across 5 functional assessments

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - consistent with Part A, there were no safety signals and edasalonexent was well tolerated in Part B of trial

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - there were no treatment-related serious adverse events, no drug discontinuations and no dose reductions in Part B of trial