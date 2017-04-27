BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
April 27 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:
* Q1 net profit 83.4 million euros ($90.6 million) versus 76.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net insurance revenue 1.07 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros year ago
* Funds under management 11.85 billion euros at end of March 2017 versus 11.31 billion euros at end of March 2016
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.