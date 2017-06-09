BRIEF-Intel extends cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 9 CATALIS SE
* IN FISCAL YEAR 2016, CATALIS GROUP GENERATED TOTAL SALES OF 19.37 MILLION EUROS (2015: 19.72 MILLION EUROS) WITH AN OPERATING PROFIT OF 1.19 MILLION EUROS (2015: OPERATING LOSS OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer
* CenturyLink announces additional executive leadership appointments