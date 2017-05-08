BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"
May 8 CATALIS SE
* TO ANNOUNCE A CAPITAL INCREASE OF 45,000 NEW SHARES FOR SOLE PURPOSE TO ENABLE LEO CAPITAL 1 LLP, TO CONVERT OPTIONS INTO SHARES
* LEO CAPITAL 1 LLP, A SHAREHOLDER OF CATALIS SE WILL EXERCISE A TOTAL NUMBER OF 45,000 OPTIONS AT FIXED STRIKE PRICE OF EURO 10.00 DEFINED IN UNDERLYING STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it had received a banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog.
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services.