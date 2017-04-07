PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $18 million
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - offering also of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)