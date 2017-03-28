BRIEF-Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for Dupont-FMC transactions
* Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for dupont-fmc transactions
March 28 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces IND approval in South Korea for next-generation subcutaneous factor IX program
* ISU ABXIS plans to initiate phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in individuals with severe hemophilia B in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for dupont-fmc transactions
SAO PAULO, June 14 JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.
BERLIN, June 14 A draft law approved by the German government allowing social network companies to be fined if they failed to remove racist posts and fake news quickly infringes on the constitutional right to freedom of expression, a parliamentary body has found.